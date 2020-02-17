Century 21 Sbarra earns top Century 21 in the state

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local real estate agency has defied the odds to become tops in New York State.

Century 21 Sbarra, a division of Sbarra Real Estate Services, has been named the best performing Century 21 affiliate in the state.

The distinction is based on overall annual volume and total units sold.

The firm is headquartered in Johnson City and has additional offices in Greene and Penn Yan, which serves the Finger Lakes region.

Sbarra has been designated the top performer in Upstate New York several times, but this is the first time it’s finished first in the entire state, including New York City and Long Island.

Vice President Rachel Sbarra Riley says the small market victory comes from caring for clients and caring for agents.

“It’s a family business through and through. We have the resources for our agents to go out and list and sell. They don’t worry about things on the back end. We take care of that administratively. I think that allows them to give a more personal touch to their clients,” says Sbarra Riley.

Sbarra Real Estate Services also operates Southern Tier Mortgage Company, Sbarra Insurance Agency and Sbarra Settlement Services, providing a one-stop option for customers.

Riley says the local real estate market is the tightest she’s ever seen, with lots of demand for everything from starter homes to high-end residences.

The agency currently employs 60 agents and has room for more.

It is conducting a Mommy and Me career day this Wednesday at noon at its office on Oakdale Road.

Child care will be provided