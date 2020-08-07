Cellar Deli and Bar opens in Owego

OWEGO – A popular Owego eatery has reopened its services after closing down due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The Cellar Deli and Bar held its grand reopening yesterday morning in front of its property on Front Street.

The restaurant, in operation since 1982, has items on its menu from the old days and new.

It still has classic items like its beef wellington, but it has adopted a sandwich menu as well, including corn beef, pastrami, turkey, pulled pork, and more.

Co-Owner and Head Chef Robert Layman says he expects his restaurant to do well, especially when this virus saga ends.

“It’s going to take a time. People are not too happy about being in this situation, and they’re still nervous about traveling and moving around. That’s the other reason about the sandwiches is they are a perfect to-go menu. Grab and go. Just call up, order what you want, pick it up and take it home. Sandwiches travel fantastic,” says Layman.

The facility will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 to 4 PM, followed by its Happy Hour from 4 to 6, then dinner from 5 to 9 PM.

It will also have brunch from 10 AM to 2, and dinner from 2 PM to 7 on Sundays.