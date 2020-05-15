Celebrating NV Lunch Ladies campaign recognizes those in Newark Valley kitchens

NEWARK VALLEY – As schools remain closed, one district started a campaign to make sure those preparing meals for students got noticed.

The Recognizing N-V Lunch Ladies campaign was organized to draw attention to Newark Valley’s women in the kitchens.

The school provides 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches to district families every Tuesday and Thursday.

From April 6th to the 30th, the district had provided 14,000 meals to students and families.

Food Service Manager Lorraine Trotman says the move to Grab and Go has been difficult, but not passing out food was never an option.

“We always have free and reduced meals that we do. But now, even those people that didn’t need them, may need them. Because of job situations, you know. So, I think it’s even more important now that we’re doing what we’re doing, because I think there’s probably more need out there than ever,” says Trotman.

Assistant to the Dean of Students and Athletic Director JeJe Fitzgerald was one of the campaign organizers.

She says she was astounded to learn how many meals her district was giving out, as many as 4,000 some weeks.

“That’s a lot of food. And it’s being prepped, it’s being packaged, it’s being gathered, it’s being transported to three different places, to be handed out, to be distributed to the families. It’s a lot of work,” says Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald handed out pizza as part of the campaign, and says much more is on the way.