Celebrate Cinco De Mayo by eating local: what Broome County restaurants have going on to celebrate

BINGHAMTON, NY – Happy Cinco De Mayo! While this year’s celebrations may look a little bit different, here are some great options to get your taco fix while staying local.

Dos Rios Cantina: Located downtown, Dos Rios is taking advantage of Taco Tuesday and Cinco De Mayo being on the same day by offering a taco party pack. For $25, you get 10 do it yourself tacos.

Los Tapatios: A long-time favorite of the Binghamton area, Los Tapatios isn’t letting the virus stop their annual celebration. Today and every day, you can order a “Family Special” that includes four burritos, four quesadillas, four enchiladas and four tacos for only $25!

Garage Taco Bar: Another downtown spot, Garage is offering 5 tacos for $10, as well as $15 32 oz margaritas and finally, a gallon of margaritas and large nacho platter for $65.

El Pulpo Mexican Restaurant: Located on Upper Front Street, this newer eatery is calling today “Quarantino De Mayo.” While they were asking for orders in advance, they’ll still be taking orders today.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant: The Vestal Ave restaurant is also open tonight, though no Cinco De Mayo specials have been posted.



