Catholic Schools of Broome County to continue to test students for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Catholic Schools of Broome County say they plan to continue COVID testing of students, teachers and staff even though the state requirement to do so has been lifted.

Catholic Schools, along with Binghamton and Union-Endicott, have buildings within the former yellow zone micro-cluster which mandated that they test 20 percent of their overall population each week.

After a brief pause leading up to Thanksgiving, Catholic Schools plan to resume testing after the break using test kits the state is continuing to provide.

Seton Catholic Central is already closed to in-person learning now due to a positive test that resulted in 10 teachers being placed in quarantine.

Catholic Schools of Broome County President Elizabeth Carter says that while 4 weeks of testing did not turn up a significant number of positives, she’s bracing for additional cases that could come from Thanksgiving travel and family gatherings.

