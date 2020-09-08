Catholic Schools of Broome County receive PPE donation

BINGHAMTON, NY – With less than a week until the first day of school, Catholic Schools of Broome County are making sure its teachers are prepared.

The district received a donation of 114 face shields courtesy of Triple Cities Makerspace last week, as part of the Southern Tier Printed Face Shield Project.

The company has already printed 3,000 reusable shields for the community, aiming for a goal of 5,000.

While faculty are not required to wear the shields as they are masks, Catholic Schools of Broome County President Elizabeth Carter says the donation will be extremely helpful for teachers working in labs or with small children.

She says one of the hardest parts about securing PPE is having much of it on backorder.

Carter was excited to connect with Makerspace for this donation.

“We’re opening on September 14, five days a week, all day for every student that wants to be here. And so our class, we have a lot of students coming back and our facility and we’re trying to keep everyone safe. That’s our biggest goal right now,” says Carter.

Teachers will also be receiving one reusable face mask with the Saints logo, and students will receive 3 apiece.

Carter says only about 80 students have chosen to go fully remote.