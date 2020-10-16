Catholic Schools of Broome County put together their state mandated testing plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – Catholic Schools of Broome County are putting together their plan for testing that gives those selected a choice of how to get tested.

All 4 Catholic Schools in Broome County are subject to Cuomo’s Yellow Zone testing mandate.

They are expecting 10 Abbott I-D Now machines and related supplies from the state.

Catholic Schools must test 150 individuals each week.

They’re giving faculty, staff and students the option of either getting tested themselves at one of the existing sites in our area, or getting tested at their facility.

They plan to set up a drive-up test site in partnership with several local physicians where they would conduct all of the remaining tests needed in one day that has yet to be scheduled.