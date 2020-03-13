Catholic precautions to Mass: What local Catholics should know during the pandemic

From: The Syracuse Diocese

Most Reverend Douglas J. Lucia issued new directives relating to the celebration of Mass.

The Revised Liturgical Response to the Coronavirus was shared with all pastors and staff among the seven counties of the Diocese of Syracuse and can be found on the diocesan website.

As we continue to monitor the coronavirus, the directives may be modified.

Additionally, for the health, safety and well-being of our faith community, the Diocese of Syracuse announces the following in response to the coronavirus:

Masses throughout the Diocese of Syracuse will continue to be offered at this time. However, due to the serious health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Bishop Lucia hereby dispenses Catholics in the Diocese of Syracuse from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning immediately until further notice (Code of Canon Law, c. 87). Those with underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to remain at home.

Bishop Lucia asks that those who do refrain from attending Mass due to illness join the faithful of the diocese in praying the Novena Prayer for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, devote some time to meditating on the word of God, observe Mass on television or the internet, and/or pray the Rosary insofar as this is possible.

Additionally, Catholic churches will be refraining from physically giving peace, as well as distributing the Most Holy Blood.

Host distribution will still be happening, however receiving the Host on the tongue is discouraged.

For more information, please contact Danielle E. Cummings, Chancellor/Director of Communications at 315.470.1476.