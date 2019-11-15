Catholic Charities Turkey Drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and a local charity is making sure everyone gets to celebrate.

Catholic Charities of Broome County gathered in its building today in conjunction with iHeart Radio and other organizations.

They will all be chipping in to make sure that everyone gets to have a big fat turkey on their dinner table this Thanksgiving.

The organizations will converge on the Vestal Wal-Mart on Monday as the annual Thanks4Giving turkey drive begins.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi says that everyone deserves a meal with family.

“Everybody can have a wonderful dinner on Thanksgiving. And everyone who sits down and gave to this Thanksgiving Drive can feel really good about the fact that not only are they having a great dinner, but they know everyone else is too,” Accardi.

The goal is to give out 35 hundred turkeys to those in need.