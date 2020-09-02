Catholic Charities of Broome County to begin signing families up for Thanksgiving baskets next week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Catholic Charities of Broome County and its partners are preparing for their annual Thanksgiving drive.

Beginning next week, families and individuals can begin signing up to receive a Thanksgiving basket to ensure they can enjoy a holiday meal.

Unlike in years past, sign ups must be done by calling the United Way 211 number.

Sign ups will run from next Tuesday until October 16th, and those who register can expect to pick up their basket the weekend of November 20th.

Manager of Emergency Services Mary Whitcombe says that on average, they will give out around 4-thousand baskets each year.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she says that number could be even higher, and that they could use all the help they can get to make sure families won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving.

“The parishes that we normally work with have been contacted. They might be doing things a little bit different in order to provide the most that they can. We’ve also added some new parishes that have made contact with us that would like to become a basket coordinator. And then, doing some media to try to get other people interested,” says Whitcombe.

Whitcombe also said that their annual Thanks4Giving turkey drive will go on as scheduled this year outside the Vestal Walmart.

It is likely that due to the pandemic, that drive may look different than in years past, with potential drop off areas being set up rather than a direct transfer.

If you’d like to get involved in donating a basket, you can call 584-7800.