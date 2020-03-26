Catholic Charities is dedicating annual fundraiser to COVID-19 support

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local charity is committed to continue serving clients during the pandemic.

Catholic Charities of Broome County is working to make sure its offices are safe so that its workers can provide services to those in need.

It’s dedicating its annual fundraising appeal, called Leave No One Behind, to helping those impacted by COVID-19.

The organization has currently raised about $25,000 from its board and its staff .

Meanwhile, its pantries in Binghamton and Endicott remain open and it has the ability to deliver food to those who cannot go out and get it themselves.

Executive Director Lori Accardi says you do not need to panic.

“People that receive services from Catholic Charities should assume that we will be able to serve you as usual, whatever program you are in. We have many, many contracts. Protected services for adults. We have home health care management, where we help primed medical conditions or who have a serious medical illness,” says Accardi.

Accardi says Catholic Charities usually works with nearly 4,500 a month, and she does expect that number to rise due to increasing job losses.

You can call 584-7800 for emergency support.