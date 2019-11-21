Catholic Charities desperately seeking more turkeys for turkey drive

The Thanks4Giving 2019 Turkey Drive will end on Friday 11/22/19 at 8 pm.

As of the end of the day on Wednesday 11/20/19 the turkey drive had collected 1,408 turkeys.

We are still in need of 2,092 turkeys to meet the goal of 3,500 turkeys.

In partnership with IHeart Radio, local sponsors, area parishes, churches and other local organizations and businesses, Catholic Charities has coordinated a thanksgiving basket program and is supporting area groups to provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

People in Broome County are counting on this turkey drive to be successful in order to fulfill the needs of close to 2,700 families and 30 organizations waiting for the turkeys from the Thanks For Giving Turkey Drive.

Catholic Charities is seeking local media help to send out our turkey call for help! Please spread the word that we are in need of more turkeys.