Car parade will help raise money for Sock Out Cancer

BINGHAMTON, NY – Car enthusiasts are gearing up for the longest parade in Binghamton history.

Cars new and old will be parading around Greater Binghamton this weekend in the Sock Out Cancer parade.

The Sunday parade route is over 9 miles long, and will start at the Binghamton Plaza on West State Street, and roll all the way through Johnson City and Endicott ending at Five Corners in Vestal.

Parade Organizer Bob Connelly says you will see race cars, street rods, antique vehicles, and more.

He says he has beaten cancer three times, and organizing this event is personal for him.

“I think I may have created a monster. This thing is liable to be blown all out of sight. We may cause the largest traffic jam in the history of the City of Binghamton, which would be great. We want to raise money for Sock Out Cancer,” says Connelly.

Anyone in any car can enter the parade for a $10 entry fee, plus a non-perishable food item for CHOW.

Vehicles of any size, shape, color, and make are welcome to join in the parade.

Those wishing to participate can call 343-2968.