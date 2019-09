BAINBRIDGE N.Y – A Bainbridge man is dead after police say he made a U-turn and crashed into a truck hauling cattle.

New York State Police say 52 year-old Richard Dibble died when he made a u-turn in his Honda Civic causing him to collide with a Ford F-350, puling a cattle trailer with 12 cows.



The accident took place Tuesday at the intersection of County Routes 36 and 37.

His passenger, 71 year-old Florence Dibble of Bainbridge had serious injuries.



One of the cows in the trailer also died.