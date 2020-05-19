Capital Region set to reopen Wednesday, 7 out of 10 regions will be in Phase 1

ALBANY, NY – The Capital Region is the latest region in New York able to begin its reopening.

The phased process will start Wednesday.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on that and what else the state is loosening restrictions on.

Wednesday, 7 out of the 10 regions will be in Phase 1 of the reopening process.

Now, all regions in the state either have, or are expected to meet the benchmark for contact tracers.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Albany/Capital Region which has met many of the health metrics has to get their tracers up and running.

Once tracer training is completed today, the Capital Region enters Phase 1 tomorrow joining others Upstate.

Also announced today- there will be a hospital visitation pilot program for two weeks at 16 hospitals across the state.

This is getting visitors back into hospitals with the right precaution, with the right equipment.

But it is terrible to have someone in the hospital and then that person is isolated not being able to see their family, friends.

The Governor is also encouraging sports teams to start up again without fans.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) This is more an economic calculus for different sports some sports franchises can make this work easier than others. It depends on the economics of that sport and how much is determined by selling seats in the arena or the stadium etc.

New York is also allowing Memorial Day ceremonies with 10 or less people depending on what local governments decide. And the Governor is “encouraging” vehicle parades.