Can’t find baby formula? Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network has extra on hand

BINGHAMTON, NY – One necessary item that temporarily went scarce on store shelves earlier this week was infant formula.

The Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network says that it received a number of frantic calls from parents this week about their inability to find formula for their babies.

Thankfully, it appears that the availability has been returning.

However, should the problem recur, Mothers and Babies has an emergency supply on hand.

Although the organization is moving to a remote working protocol next week, it’s still there for people in need.

“There are a lot of families who are routinely challenged because of their lower-income status, that they may not have enough resources. And so where we can assist with that, we will. We talked about the formula supplies that we have on hand. We also have diapers. Certainly we don’t have unlimited supplies. But to the extent that we can make these things available for families that are in serious need, we will certainly do so,” says Executive Director Sharon Chesna.

Chesna says her organization can still assist people with signing up for or renewing their health insurance and its community advocates are still working with families over the phone.

For more information, call 772-0517.