CANDOR, NY – A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash yesterday in Candor.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says 45 year-old Walter Vanderpoel was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Route 96 near Straits Corners Road at around 3:11 A-M when he crossed the median, colliding with a pick-up truck heading east.

Vanderpoel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was treated and released by the Candor Fire and EMS teams.

The investigation is ongoing.