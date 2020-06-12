Candor Girl Scouts start a book mobile to give free books to the community

CANDOR, NY – Bookworms in our area will have plenty of material this summer, thanks to members of a local Girl Scout Troop.

Candor 5th graders Valeria Polanco and Madelyn Hatch, along with their troop leader Alicha Hatch, have started a book mobile.

The idea was born after the girls, who are avid readers, struggled to get new material while libraries were closed.

The group then worked to collect over 300 books from the local elementary school, members of the community and their own shelves.

Once collected, the books are cleaned and stored until they will be given away to anyone who wants them.

“When we can’t go places, sometimes reading can take you to another place or you get really absorbed in the story and you just don’t want to put the book down,” says Madelyn.

The book mobile is scheduled to be at the Vestal Rail Trail on Tuesdays, Draper Park in Owego alternating Wednesdays and the Candor Gazebo on Thursdays all from 6 to 7 P-M.

Those who wish to donate books, which are collected for every age level, can do so at that time or by messaging Scouting for Books on Facebook.