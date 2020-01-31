Candor camp to have a special concert featuring extraordinary talents

CANDOR, NY – A camp near us is having a concert this weekend that will put children with special needs in the limelight.

Lions Camp Badger will have their 3rd annual Flame Concert to display individuals with special needs so they can demonstrate their musical capabilities.

This is the 3rd annual concert, and the first which will also feature a silent auction of gift baskets.

All those who will be on stage Saturday have special needs, but are also extraordinary musicians.

Lions Camp Badger Camp Director Pat Gillule says these young men and women need support if they are to land gainful employment in the future.

“We are hopeful that some business people will join us and just get an idea of what individuals can do when they are given the proper support. We hope that people with special needs come join us and see what they are able to do if someone does give them that opportunity,” says Gillule.

Gillule is also the Candor High School Special Ed. teacher says the event is inspirational and fun.

Volunteer and Candor senior Camille Brock says she is proud to help give those with special needs an avenue to show what they can do.

“You can persevere through anything and I think they have given me the strength to go and show that inclusion is important, and I want to be a voice for them because sometimes people just don’t listen,” said Brock.

The concert and all other festivities will be held at Tioga Downs tomorrow from 2:00 to 4:30 PM.

Tickets are $20 a piece, and can be ordered by calling 1-800-232-7060.

Complimentary tickets are also available for individuals with special needs and their caretakers.