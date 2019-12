New York State Police in Endwell are trying to identify the woman in this picture.

She is accused of using a stolen credit card at the Weis on Hooper Road.

She also purchased several Visa gift cards at the self-checkout on November 26th of this year, around 9:30 pm.

She is white with blonde hair and was wearing a plaid jacket.

The store has her on camera leaving in a silver Subaru.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 754-3854 and refer to case 9288481.