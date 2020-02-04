Calvin Coolidge’s new principal, Dario Vazquez

BINGHAMTON, NY – Calvin Coolidge Elementary in Binghamton has a new principal who is already familiar with the school.

Dario Vazquez replaced Mary Kay Ryan at the beginning of January.

Vazquez had spent the past 2 and a half years at Binghamton High School as the assistant principal, and lives only a few blocks away from his new job.

During his youth, he was impressed by his teachers and coaches, and says he wanted to pay that forward.

One of his biggest influences in education was 1st grade teacher Laurie Holly, who taught him how to connect with students.

“She was always someone that, throughout my life, I was a really big sports guy, so she was always at a lot of my sporting events. I played basketball and football throughout my time during Binghamton. Often, I try to marry what, as an educator, marry what I learned from her,” says Vazquez.

Vazquez’s own children attend the school.

After graduating from Binghamton High, he studied at SUNY Delhi, and got his Bachelor’s at SUNY Cortland.