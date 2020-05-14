California Grill plans final lunch giveaway as possible re-opening date draws nearer

VESTAL, NY – A local restaurant is wrapping up a free lunch program so that they can prepare to reopen.

California Grill in Vestal has given over 3,000 meals to local seniors, and accumulated approximately 900 hours of in-person work.

The grill has given out a variety of meals from ribs and mac and cheese, to ham and turkey sandwiches.

The eatery has also sold take-out meals from Thursday to Saturday, though it’s looking to extend that schedule.

General Manager Jackie Soule says the whole senior meal project was a resounding success.

“It’s been really heartwarming. It’s amazing to see. We’ve met a lot of seniors, day to day. Some days it’s 50, some days it’s 75. This past week, on Tuesday, we did 87 lunches. We are seeing a lot of different people in our community, and it’s been great to help,” says Soule.

Soule says the restaurant is planning to open again once restaurants are allowed to, which is currently slated for Phase 3.

The establishment’s final free lunch giveaway takes place Friday from 11:00 AM to 12:30, and while it may be primarily for seniors, Soule says they will serve whomever needs a meal.