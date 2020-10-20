Caleb Casteline pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in stabbing death of Q-Quan Richardson

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City man has admitted to fatally stabbing a Binghamton man during a late night party in the Town of Union over the Summer.

Caleb Casteline pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of Q-Quan Richardson on August 26th.

The two had gotten into a fight during the party off Ronbinson Hill Road.

While originally arrested on a murder charge, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says the manslaughter charge was part of a plea bargain.

Korchak says that both had a prior history of violence toward one another, and that Casteline had intended to cause serious, physical injury to Richardson.

“Apparently, it had happened at a party prior to this one, where the assault and where the manslaughter took place, where they had gotten into a fight previously, but no weapons were involved. And on this night, unfortunately, Mr. Casteline decided to introduce a weapon into the altercation,” says Korchak.

Casteline faces 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in January.