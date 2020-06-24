Cabot Oil and Gas faces charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General

DIMOCK, PA – For more than a decade, a handful of residents in the Susquehanna County Township of Dimock have alleged that fracking has contaminated their drinking water wells.

Now, as Cody Butler of our sister station WBRE shows us, a two-year grand jury investigation has landed Cabot Oil and Gas with three charges of environmental crimes.

For the past 8 years Ray Kemble has been traveling 14 miles to Montrose and back to truck water to his house in Dimock.

Filling these tanks to wash dishes, take a shower and use the toilet.

Kemble alleges carbot oil and gas contaminated his water back in 2010 – two years after the natural gas company came to the state.

Kemble says the state department of environmental protection tested in his water.

“They found everything from diesel, benzene, arsenic, I mean, I’m not a scientist man but there is more chemicals in this water than you know should never be there in the first place,” says Kemble.

On Monday Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed three charges, 15 counts of “Prohibition against discharge of industrial wastes,” and other pollution and “unlawful conduct under the clean streams law.”

Charges come after a two year grand jury investigation where it allegedly found Cabot’s “fracking” is responsible for methane pollution in the local water supply.

Cabot spokesman George Stark says “Cabot will continue to work constructively with regulators, political representatives and most importantly our neighbors in Pennsylvania to be responsible stewards of natural resources and the environment.”

The Grand Jury heard testimony from several Dimock residents including Kemble.

“They basically spent the last three years doing all these interviews all over the state and then i went to the grand jury,” says Kemble.

I spoke with several Dimock residents who say their water has not been disturbed and they have lived here since Cabot moved in in 2008.

“There’s no smell of our water, there’s nothing. There’s…we drink our water,” says Dr. Deborah Mills.

Deborah Mills has lived in her home for more than 30 years.

Independent companies and the state continue to test her water, no positive chemicals have come back.

“I think the minority is that people have trouble with water. Like we rarely hear about that, rarely. I don’t know anybody at this point that has trouble with their water,” says Mills.