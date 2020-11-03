Busy Election Day in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Election Day voting got off to a busy start in Broome County this morning before a midday lull leading up to what’s expected to be a busy evening at local polling places.

County election officials tell NewsChannel 34 that roughly 10,000 voters cast their ballots before 9 this morning.

Polling places are enforcing social distancing rules and sanitizing the tables where voters fill out their ballots.

There are nearly 130,000 registered voters in Broome County.

Voting ends tonight at 9.