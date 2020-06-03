Businesses partner to distribute coloring books and activity packets to children

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local partnership is helping give some color to what can be a dull time.

Roberson Museum and Science Center has partnered with Dataflow, CHOW and GHS Federal Credit Union to provide coloring pages and activity packets to children.

The 350 packets were distributed at Binghamton, Deposit and Chenango Forks meal pickup sites last week.

Additional booklets were taken to the CHOW pantry in Endicott.

Roberson originated the idea, and partnered with large scale printing company Dataflow to print poster sized images of Binghamton scenes such as carousels and hot air balloons.

GHS donated crayons with each booklet.

“Right now this is usually our peak season for field trips we normally have hundreds of kids coming through the door, you know experiencing and exploring our exhibitions, having fun with us and our education staff. So it really is really unfortunate right now that we aren’t able to do that,” says Mack.

The packets are geared toward 3rd through 5th graders.

Roberson hopes to open by July 1st as a Phase 4 business.