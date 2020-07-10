Business started by recent grads helps unite the class of 2020

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of local recent high school graduates have come together to support their class through a new business venture.

Vestal grad Alex LaClair spearheaded the idea to create bracelets symbolizing support for the Class of 2020, calling his business Unify 2020.

The project launched on June 3rd and now has 20 members.

LaClair says the business isn’t about making a profit, but rather, to donate all of the proceeds.

While he’s unsure if the venture will last longer than the summer, he says it’s great experience, as the business has various positions like Operations Director, Financial Director and more.

“Everyone will see this bracelet and they will believe, ‘hey we’re kind of united behind this difficult time that the Class of 2020 is facing.’ And then what we do is we donate 100 percent of the profits we make from these bracelets to coronavirus relief efforts,” says LaClair.

The bracelets, which are handmade, cost five dollars apiece.

You can purchase those, as well as read more about the business, at Unify2020.org.