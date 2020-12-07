Business of Week: Quality Inn and Suites

BINGHAMTON, NY – Quality Inn and Suites Vestal Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The hotel sits directly across from Binghamton University on the Vestal Parkway, and has been taking safety measures seriously during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rooms are cleaned from top to bottom after each stay at the hotel ends.

The facility has made it a point to make hand sanitizer accessible at many stations.

Masks are also required.

General Manager Maryanne Burchett says the hotel has been able to hold its own during the pandemic.

“You hear about how the cases are raging now. I don’t know why it’s getting as bad as it is, but it is, again, over again. I don’t want it here. I want to keep everybody safe. That’s why I’m fussy, firm, demanding, even, if you want to do it that way,” says Burchett.

Burchett says the hotel has received good online reviews on its recent security measures.

You can visit QualityInnVestal.com to reserve your room now.