Business of the Week: YWCA

BINGHAMTON, NY – The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It was founded in 1892 to provide housing for young women who were moving to the city in order to find work in the factories.

In the early 1900’s, it moved into the former Fowler Hotel at the corner of Hawley and Exchange Streets in Binghamton where it remains today.

It still provides both short-term and long-term supportive housing for women and their children in 54 apartments on site.

And the YWCA operates a childcare program called Young Wonders serving infants through pre-K as well as Encore Plus, which offers education and screenings to prevent breast and cervical cancers.

“We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of success stories helping them to get on their feet, become self-sufficient, independent, and take care of their children, get good jobs, get themselves out of poverty and become good citizens of the Binghamton community,” says Coppens.

Coppens says the YWCA is excited to partner with Housing Visions which is renovating the former Henry B Endicott school in Endicott to create 61 units of supportive housing that will be managed by the YW.

Some of the apartments will be reserved for homeless families.

That project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.