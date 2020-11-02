Business of the Week: U-Haul

BINGHAMTON, NY – U-Haul is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The company has several locations in the Binghamton area, including its facility on the Vestal Parkway.

The national chain specializes in truck and trailer rentals, towing and hitching accessories, and also sells boxes of any size.

The essential business now offers contact-less transactions, where you can rent a truck from your phone and never be in contact with a worker.

Area Field Manager Anthony Lorefice says U-Haul is prepared to help you move at an affordable rate.

“We have multiple locations throughout the area where we can make convenient drop-offs and pickups, which will ultimately make their bills lower for them because they don’t have to travel as far. Our staff is awesome, friendly, courteous. Anything that a customer needs, they go above and beyond in order to make sure that they get what they need,” says Lorefice.

U-Haul is also offering its U-Haul Dealership Network to people who own local businesses.

If you are a business owner in Greater Binghamton, you can rent trucks and trailers to other customers, and make a commission off of that.

Lorefice calls it a nice way to make supplemental income.

You can learn more at UHaul.com.