Business of the week: Toshiba Business Solutions

BINGHAMTON, NY: Toshiba Business Solutions is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.



It’s located at the corner of State and Court Streets in downtown Binghamton.



Toshiba sells copiers and software to local clients such as Visions Federal Credit Union and Binghamton University.



It’s an extension of the office in Syracuse, and also works closely with its office in Ithaca.



Document Imaging Specialist Eddie Thomason says Toshiba’s commitment to people separate it from its competitors.

“I feel as though what we have here is we place people first and we focus on partnerships long term. So from our perspective, we feel as though if we’re going into business together, then it’s going to be a partnership for the next 3 to 5 years, and then carrying on past that point as well. So that’s the biggest thing; we place a high priority on our people,” said Thomason.

Thomason says the office has been in that building since around January, so it’s getting set for its 1 year anniversary.



The Baltimore native says he goes on 5 to 7 meetings a day for clients.



Toshiba’s was founded 144 years ago in Japan.