Business of the Week: The Hearth at Castle Gardens

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The Hearth at Castle Gardens is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It’s a premiere senior living community located in Vestal that dates back to the early 90s.

It offers multiple levels of care for anyone over 55 including 86 apartments for independent or enriched living and 42 for those with special needs or dementia.

The full living facility offers a variety from studios up to 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartments and includes meals, housekeeping and laundry.

It also offers clinical services such as am and pm care, bathing and toileting assistance and a full care memory unit.

Executive Director Pamela Stento says their experience sets them apart.

“I think our home like atmosphere and staff always separate us from our competitors. Simply because we’ve been around for a long time and we take each and every resident as the heart of the community,” says Stento.

Stento says The Hearth at Castle Gardens has around 85 employees.

She says anyone 55 or older, or those with loved ones interested, can come by and tour the facility at 1715 Castle Gardens Road Vestal and stay for a meal.