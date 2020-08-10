Business of the Week: Sentry Alarms

BINGHAMTON, NY – Sentry Alarms is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The electronic security company offers a variety of products and services including burglar alarms, fire alarms, camera systems, environmental systems, access control systems, home control systems and building integration systems.

Started in 1977 in the founder’s own home, President Jean Levenson purchased the business in 1994 after having worked there for 11 years,

Levenson says that as Do-It-Yourself systems eat into the market share for residential security, more of her company’s emphasis is shifting to integrating commercial building systems as well as home control setups that allow remote control of door locks, lighting, heating and air.

“We’re very good at what we do. We have a strong commitment to the community that we serve. We have a strong commitment to our employees. We have a lot of long-term employees. We build relationships and we will turn cartwheels on the furtherance of those relationships,” says Levenson.

Sentry Alarms hosts its own control room with operators standing by 24/7 to monitor customer systems.

The business has 27 employees.