Business of the Week: Scorpion Security Products

VESTAL, NY – Scorpion Security Products is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Scorpion designs and manufactures anti-theft devices that allow customers to handle smart phones, laptops and tablets in retail stores.

Founder Pete Gulick started the company in 2008 in a garage on Front Street.

Today, he employs 20 people at his facility in Vestal and is already running out of space.

Gulick says that as electronic devices become more expensive, they are increasingly targeted by thieves, including organized cells.

“We’re considered the last line of security. Scorpion has a very good reputation where our competitors have been in certain stores, stuff is stolen, they put Scorpion in, thefts stop immediately. So, we’re very, very high level security product,” says Gulick.

Scorpion recently announced a partnership with a New Jersey firm that specializes in store fixtures and displays.

Together they are producing loss prevention devices for baby formula as well as wine and liquor.

Gulick says he had help growing his business from local angel investors and continues to receive support from M and T Bank.