Business of the Week: Progressive Dental

BINGHAMTON, NY – Progressive Dental is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The practice dates back to October 1991 when Doctor Sonny Spera opened his first office in Conklin.

Since then, Progressive Dental has grown to 5 locations in Endwell, Kirkwood, Norwich, Montrose and its latest addition in Binghamton.

Spera is joined by 5 other practitioners that rotate between locations working with roughly 60 staff members.

Known for its annual Doctors With A Heart annual day of free dentistry for the needy, Spera says his staff is deeply involved in their communities.

“We’re your neighbor and we’re in your neighborhood. We’re going to be there for you. And it’s not just a matter of fixing a filling or something like that. It’s really a partnership with our patients, our team and our community,” says owner Sonny Spera.

“We really, really like what we do and we’re good at what we do. Our staff is made up of people who are like-minded. From our scholarship program to our student internship program, we’re really about making our community an even better place,” says Dentist Jennifer Redmore.

Progressive offers full service dentistry that includes orthodontics, oral surgery, root canals, crowns, bridges, dentures and implants as well as pediatric dentistry.

Its offices have adopted a number of coronavirus safety protocols, including UV disinfection and rigorous cleaning of tools and surfaces plus patient questionnaires and the elimination of waiting in the reception area.