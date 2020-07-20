Business of the Week: Parlor City Paper Box Company

BINGHAMTON, NY – Parlor City Paper Box Company is The Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The business, started in 1906, makes folded cartons that you may recognize the next time you go to a grocery store.

It manufactures lots of packaging for frozen foods, plus crackers, brownie mix, and even butter.

It is an essential business, so it was not forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and Vice President Brian Culver says even though it has been open, the paper box manufacturer has had to deal with some challenges.

“Truck drivers were not allowed to go into businesses anymore, and they had to, upon delivery, would sit in the truck and call and nobody would be allowed to leave their truck. In our plant, we did have to modify some of our production areas to expand so people would not be within 6 feet of each other while working throughout the day,” says Culver.

Culver’s father bought the business back in 1984, after already working there since 1957.

It employs around 62 people who work full-time, and usually ships out 2 fully loaded trucks per day.