Business of the Week: Northside Automotive

BINGHAMTON, NY – Northside Automotive is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Northside Auto offers a wide array of repairs and service on all makes and models, everything from fixing a flat to replacing an entire engine.

Founded 26 years ago on the Northside of Johnson City, owner Gordon Dusinberre moved the shop to Oakdale Road next to C-K’s Laser Wash a year ago.

That gave Dusinberre and his 5 employees 6 bays to work out of instead of just 2.

Dusinberre says it’s local companies like his that support local charity and other local businesses.

“I’ve asked people that myself, ‘What brings you here?’ They want to support local business which is really big in this area. They love supporting local business and the owner is usually here, 90% of the time I’m here. People have known me over the years, and if they have a problem, they can call me,” says Dusinberre.

Dusinberre says trust is very important when it comes to building customer relationships.

He says he plans to reconfigure his bays so that his staff can take on additional work and keep up with demand.

To make an appointment, call 238-1811 or log onto NSAutoRepair.com.