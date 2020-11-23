BINGHAMTON, NY – Mirabito Gresham Insurance and Bonds Agency is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Mirabito Gresham is a full service independent insurance agency that sells products from a wide variety of carriers including Liberty Mutual, Travelers and Utica National.

While it offers home, auto and life policies for individuals, 90% of its business is with commercial clients providing coverage for property, liability, workers comp and umbrella policies.

Within the commercial sector, two thirds of its client base is contractors and other blue collar industries.

In order to service them better, Mirabito Gresham can provide bonds for contractors who need them to guarantee their work on public projects.

CEO Jeff Mirabito says the firm has a lot of expertise in this realm.

“One of the value-added services that we have is that we review the bid specs, bid documents and make sure that they have adequate insurance. And if not, we give them what it would cost to meet these bid specs so that they know that going in and can include it in their bid.”

Mirabito formed the business with COO Jeff Gresham in 2016.

Combined they have over 45 years of experience in the industry.

The headquarters are in Vestal with 2 offices in the Syracuse area.

Mirabito says the firm is growing both organically and through acquisitions, with a pair of deals currently in the works.