Business of the Week: Michael Goetz Farmers Insurance Agency

BINGHAMTON, NY – Michael Goetz Farmers Insurance Agency is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It was started in 2016, and shares a building on the corner of East Main and South Streets in Endicott with Visions Federal Credit Union.

The agency is an authorized dealer of Farmers Insurance products such as auto, life, home and business policies.

The virus has impacted the normal operations of the company.

It usually participates in annual events, allowing it to promote what it has to offer.

Goetz says his agency makes life easy for members, even if some others do not.

“We try to basically bend over backwards to be able to meet someone on their territory, on their turf. If something needs to be signed, if there is questions, or if they just want to meet up and hang out and chat, we really make ourselves available to do that instead of requiring that they call or requiring that they stop in, because we do a lot more than just locally,” says Goetz.

You can learn more about Goetz and his agency by searching his name on Agents.Farmers.com.