Business of the Week: Masonite International

KIRKWOOD, NY – Masonite International is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Settling into their current site in Kirkwood back in the late 90’s, the company became known as Masonite in 2006.

The company manufactures residential doors primarily for retail sale at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the Northeast.

Masonite is currently operating with about 100 employees, but with plans for expansion.

The company recently added a 2nd shift due to high demand, and are in need of new employees.

Masonite Plant Manager Ivan Cavero says that whether you’ve been here for years, or are a new hire, everyone is treated with respect.

“You’re Tom. You’re Bill. You’re Mark. You’re not a number. Even though we’re a big plant, we’re a big facility, we go by your name. We try to get to know you, which that helps us as well to understand the needs for the employees,” says Cavero.

If you’re interested in learning more about Masonite, or perhaps want to apply for one of their openings, you can visit Masonite.com.