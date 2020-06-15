Business of the Week: Lupo’s S and S Char Pit

BINGHAMTON, NY – Lupo’s S and S Char Pit is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Opened on West State Street in Binghamton in 1978, the S and S stand for Sam and Steve Lupo whose father and uncle ran a corner meat market in Endicott beginning in 1951.

Through the years, they sold spiedies like many other local establishments, but the Lupo name became especially synonymous with spiedies when Sam, Junior first developed the chicken spiedie as an alternative for his father who was having heart problems.

Today, the Char Pit remains a popular specialty deli that serves hot food off its flame broiled char grill including spiedies, chicken, pork and lamb, as well as burgers, steaks, chicken breasts and more.

The vast majority of items are prepared on premises including all the salads and sauces and they feature old-fashioned milkshakes.

Steve Lupo says they’re constantly fine-tuning the operation with an emphasis on quality and cleanliness.

“We were getting real, real busy. I looked at my manager Brenda and I said, ‘What the heck is going on here?’ And she said, ‘They like our food!’ Okay, that sums it up. It was perfect. I just think we have some knowledge but to Sam and I and my key employees, there’s no sense to do anything else but do it right,” says Steve.

Besides the Char Pit, the Sam A Lupo and Sons company also operates a USDA meat plant, a bottling plant, and mail order and catering operations.

Now that our region is in Phase 3, Lupo’s S and S Char pit has added limited indoor seating along with its outdoor seating.

It’s open 9 to 9 Monday through Saturday and 10 to 7 on Sundays.