Business of the Week: Kirsty L McWherter Agency

BINGHAMTON, NY – Kristy L McWherter Agency in Binghamton is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

McWherter is a licensed broker of Farmers Insurance products including home, life, auto and commercial lines.

McWherter has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and opened her own agency in 2016.

She says her business is built on repeat customers and referrals.

McWherter says she has a broad understanding of insurances which helps her to find the right policy to fit a customer’s needs.

I’m going to take the time with you, I’m going to make sure you understand your coverages. So, if someone comes in and buys just a basic auto policy, I hear a lot, ‘Wow, no one’s every taken the time to explain the coverages to me.’ And that’s sad. You want to make sure that what you’re paying for is what you understand is the coverages that you need and you’re getting what you want,” says McWherter.

McWherter’s lobby has been outfitted with plexiglass and customers are allowed into the building one account at a time so as to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.

he says her business is community-driven.

She’s passed out free masks and gloves and has provided free ice cream to Harpursville seniors and is sponsoring a night at the Unadilla Drive In for Haprursville juniors and seniors to help make up for their lost prom.