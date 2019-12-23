Business of the Week: Hinman, Howard and Kattel

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hinman Howard and Kattel is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The law firm first opened in 1901 on Chenago Street by partners Harvey Hinman, Archabold Howard and Thomas Kattel.

They moved to the Security Mutual building in 1905 and have been there ever since.

The full service law firm has 13 locations and 100 lawyers on staff.

Managing partner Jim Orband says that the firm will find a lawyer for any claim.

“A lot of things that we do here there’s nobody, whether it’s from the Scranton area up to the Syracuse area, there’s nobody that does that type of work,” says Orband.

Orband says that a few fields they excel in are Real Estate Practice, Tax and Estate and Pension Benefits.

He also says they are always looking to hire in Binghamton.