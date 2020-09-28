Business of the Week: Eck Plastic Arts

BINGHAMTON, NY: Eck Plastic Arts is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Eck produces plastic component parts for original equipment manufacturers such as Raymond and BAE.

It uses 3 main processes.

It does injection molding by filling molds with plastic pellets, the heating and cooling them.



Eck offers vacuum forming in which a sheet of plastic is warmed and pulled over a mold to form it.

And it does fabrication of sheet plastics, cutting routing and bending large sheets of plastic.

President Brett Pennefeather says the company’s workforce ensures that the orders are delivered on-time at a high quality with very few rejects.

, “Our customers are measuring us on quality and delivery and we just don’t miss. And it’s all because we focus on our employees here to make sure that they have the tools that they need and they’re happy, it’s a good work environment. They’re just following the processes that we’ve put in place collectively to work together,” says Pennefeather.

Eck Plastic Arts was founded in 1949 by Robert Eck, Senior who primarlity created works of art out of plastic.

His son Bob, Junior got the business into manufacturing and the Pennefeather family bought the company in 2016.

Since then, Eck has gone from 14 to 23 employees and is still expanding.

For more information, go to EckPlastics.com.