BINGHAMTON, NY – Drain Brain of NYPA is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Drain Brain unclogs, cleans and investigates pipes of all shapes and sizes, making the water go away from your toilet, sink, floor drain or main line out to the sewer system.

Founded in 1976, Warren Spaulding purchased the business in 2012 after having worked there for 6 years.

He’s since added 3 employees working out of a garage in Union Center.

Spaulding says their sole focus is on cleaning drains and opening up pipes.

“Our guys are trained specifically for that, our tools are made specifically for that, in fact, we’ve even made some of our own tools to get the job done. My guys are always thinking outside of the box. If Plan A doesn’t work, what am I going to do for Plan B? If that doesn’t work, what am I going to do for Plan C?” says Spaulding.

In addition to his 4 trucks, Spaulding has 2 classic panel trucks that he uses to promote the business, a 1937 Chevy and a ’55 GMC.

Drain Brain also recently purchased a ProVac machine for cleaning out grease traps in commerical kitchens.

Spaulding says his men listen to customers views and take them into consideration and that they always leave the work area cleaner than they found it.

He says Drain Brain answers the phone 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

To make an appointment, call 722-3700.