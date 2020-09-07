Business of the Week: Dannible and McKee

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dannible and McKee is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The Certified Public Accountant and consulting firm headquartered in Syracuse has a local office on the Huron Campus in Endicott.

Founded in 1978, it established its local office 2 years ago when it merged with Thomas Sbarra and Company.

Sbarra is still with the firm.

Dannible and McKee has 19 partners and 95 employees across 3 locations and has a customer base that is largely commercial.

Managing Partner Mike Reilly says the firm does much more than audit and tax filing, offering business evaluation, forensic analysis and forecasting.

Reilly says employees typically visit clients at their offices.

“We want to know a client’s business better than the client, essentially. Because if you don’t know their business, you can’t consult with them effectively. So, we actually spend more time on our audits and tax work, and time that sometimes we can’t bill, just to learn our clients, understand what they’re doing so we can be there to help them,” says Reilly.

Reilly says the firm’s partners are actively engaged in the work and represent a wide variety of industry-specific expertise in areas such as non-profits, healthcare, architects and engineers, construction, manufacturing and retail.

For more information, go to DMCPAs.com