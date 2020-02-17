Business of the Week: Coughlin & Gerhart

BINGHAMTON, NY – Coughlin and Gerhart is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

It was formed in the mid 70’s with the merger of the Coughlin and Gerhart law firms, but traces its roots all the way back to 1890 on the Coughlin side.

The full service law firm has 55 attorneys and 60 support staff specializing in litigation, personal injury, labor and employment, municipal and school law, business and banking, trust and estates, real estate, workers comp, social security disability and cyber technology.

Managing Partner Mark Gorgos says the firm, which is headquartered in Kirkwood, has more than tripled in size since he joined in 1980.

However, he says it’s retained its personal touch.

“You can grow and be more business-like, but if you forget why we’re lawyers, then you’re really missing the important part of practicing law. I think we’ve done a really good job of expanding, growing, implementing new technologies, being more business-like, but not forgetting that the client has always got to come first. And that’s our focus each and every day,” says Gorgos.

Coughlin and Gerhart has a training room dedicated to professional development for its lawyers.

And it’s implementing a new artificial intelligence software program that mines data about judges and communities to predict jury outcomes.

Last week, it opened a new office in Cortland, joining other satellite locations in Ithaca, Owego, Bainbridge, Hancock, Walton and Montrose.