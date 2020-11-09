Business of the Week: Confluence Running

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Confluence Running is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the week.

The athletic outlet moved into its new location in Johnson City recently, and offers high quality footwear like running shoes, plus exercise shirts, shorts, pants, winter apparel, and glow in the dark outfits for those who enjoy late-night runs.

It also offers therapeutic products that help with recovery and injury prevention.

The establishment has continued its group jogs after moving to its new location.

General Manager Jenna Jenks says the store will help you get what you need better than some nationally recognized companies.

“We train our employees to be able to get people into the correct type of support, the right amount of support, the right amount of cushioning, and the right shape of the shoe for their foot. We are very focused on the service side of things. Most of what we sell is the same as Dick’s Sporting Goods, but we’re going to do a better job at helping you find what you need,” says Jenks.

Confluence Running has a special event in the name of Francis Gawors, the father of owner Matt Gawors.

The Francis H. Gawors Memorial Turkey Trot will be November 26th from Thomas Bull Memorial

Park in Montgomery New York, but you can join the event by running remotely.

Money raised for the event will go toward scholarships for student athletes.

You can learn more by searching Confluence Running on Facebook, and by visiting ConfluenceRunning.com.