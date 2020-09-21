Business of the Week: BingPop

BINGHAMTON, NY – BingPop is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

The Facebook page highlights and promotes events in our area, from entertainment to the arts, as well as new eateries and stores.

BingPop also helps to put on special events such as the LUMA Projection Arts Festival which this year is offering the live motion-captured virtual reality opera called Miranda.

LUMA Production Director Anna Warfield says the steam punk opera, being produced in conjunction with Tri-Cities Opera, is exactly the sort of innovative arts offering that BingPop loves to promote locally.

Warfield says the producers felt it was important to proceed despite the pandemic.

“We have the exact tools and the exact minds that can adapt in a creative way and allow creativity and jobs to exist in the arts in this time. We could’ve taken the step back mode but we don’t have to because we know the technology, we see the opportunities and we know how to make it work and jump on it,” was Warfield.

BingPop also organizes other popular annual events during non-COVID times such as the Downtown Martini Walk, Wine and Tapas and Ivory Christmas.

Miranda starts live streaming this Thursday.

There will be 3 shows each day through Saturday.

There will be a limit of 300 people per show experiencing Miranda using a VR headset.

To Register or for more info, got to MirandaVR.com.