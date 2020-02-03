BINGHAMTON, NY – Bates Troy is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Bates Troy operates a dry cleaning operations with 3 storefronts in Binghamton and Vestal.

And it has a healthcare linen division that cleans bedding and other materials for 40 hospitals and nursing homes within a 120 mile radius of Binghamton.

Bates Troy handles the linen for 4,000 patients per day and is a Healthcare Accredited Laundry.

President Brian Kradjian says Bates Troy works to provide a personalized service to each of its customers.

“Each account really has its unique profile and challenges. We’re not a large corporation. We’re a small management team that’s very flexible and nimble. We can move and make changes to benefit the customer in a quick fashion,” says Kradjian.

Bates Troy was founded in the 1890’s.

Kradjian’s grandfather and great uncle purchased the business in the 1940’s and began specializing in healthcare linens in the 90’s.

The company employs over 125 people including some disabled workers as part of the New York State Industries for the Disabled organization.